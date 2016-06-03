Traveling Wilburys share Behind-the-scenes videos

Traveling Wilburys have released two behind-the-scenes videos to celebrate the reissue of their two studio LPs and their collection box set.

The clips, shared courtesy of catalog partner Concord Bicycle, show the making behind tracks Devil’s Been Busy and Wilbury Twist from their 1990’s Vol. 3.

Vol. 1 and Vol. 3 are set to make their streaming debut alongside physical reissues of the albums and several editions of the box set, including a limited-edition 2CD/DVD version, a standard 2CD/DVD package and a deluxe 180-gram vinyl collection.

The CD box set was launched today (June 3) and will be released on vinyl on June 24.

Concord Bicycle CEO Scott Pascucci and Senior Vice President Sig Sigworth say: “The global success of the Traveling Wilburys reissues in 2007 was one of our career highlights. So we are very proud to bring the Wilburys’ catalog to Concord Bicycle Music and work with these incredible songs and musicians a second time.”

The Traveling Wilburys collection box reissues can now be purchased on CD and pre-ordered on LP via Amazon.

