The Rolling Stones stream Miss You from Totally Stripped

The Rolling Stones have released their performance of Miss You from upcoming five-disc live package Totally Stripped.

It’s an extended version of 1995 unplugged set Stripped, including three live shows plus a new version of the Stripped documentary, in which guitarist Keith Richards describes his outfit as “a club band that just got bigger gigs.”

The Stones take part in the Desert Trip festival in California in October, alongside Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Paul McCartney, Roger Waters and The Who.

Totally Stripped is available for pre-order now.

The Rolling Stones: Totally Stripped contents

CD

Not Fade Away (Amsterdam 26/5/95)

Honky Tonk Women (Paris 3/7/95)

Dead Flowers (Amsterdam)

Faraway Eyes (London 19/7/95)

Shine A Light (Amsterdam)

I Go Wild (Paris)

Miss You (London)

Like A Rolling Stone (Amsterdam)

Brown Sugar (Paris)

Midnight Rambler (London)

Jumpin Jack Flash (Paris)

Gimme Shelter (Amsterdam)

Rip This Joint (Amsterdam)

Street Fighting Man (Amsterdam)

DVD1: Totally Stripped Documentary

DVD2: Paradiso, Amsterdam, 26/05/95

Not Fade Away

It’s All Over Now

Live With Me

Let It Bleed

The Spider And The Fly

Beast Of Burden

Angie

Wild Horses

Sweet Virginia

Dead Flowers

Shine A Light

Like A Rolling Stone

Connection

Slipping Away

The Worst

Gimme Shelter

All Down The Line

Respectable

Rip This Joint

Street Fighting Man

DVD3: Olympia, Paris, 03/07/95

Honky Tonk Women

Tumbling Dice

You Got Me Rockin’

All Down The Line

Shattered

Beast Of Burden

Let It Bleed

Angie

Wild Horses

Down In The Bottom

Shine A Light

Like A Rolling Stone

I Go Wild

Miss you

Connection

Slipping Away

Midnight Rambler

Rip This Joint

Start Me Up

It’s Only Rock n’Roll

Brown Sugar

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

DVD4: Brixton Academy, London, 19/07/95

Honky Tonk Women

Tumbling Dice

You Got Me Rockin’

Live With Me

Black Limousine

Dead Flowers

Sweet Virginia

Faraway Eyes

Love In Vain

Down In The Bottom

Shine A Light

Like A Rolling Stone

Monkey Man

I Go Wild

Miss You

Connection

Slipping Away

Midnight Rambler

Rip This Joint

Start Me Up

Brown Sugar

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

