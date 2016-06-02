The Rolling Stones stream Miss You from Totally Stripped

The Rolling Stones have released their performance of Miss You from upcoming five-disc live package Totally Stripped.
It’s an extended version of 1995 unplugged set Stripped, including three live shows plus a new version of the Stripped documentary, in which guitarist Keith Richards describes his outfit as “a club band that just got bigger gigs.”
The Stones take part in the Desert Trip festival in California in October, alongside Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Paul McCartney, Roger Waters and The Who.
Totally Stripped is available for pre-order now.
The Rolling Stones: Totally Stripped contents
CD
- Not Fade Away (Amsterdam 26/5/95)
- Honky Tonk Women (Paris 3/7/95)
- Dead Flowers (Amsterdam)
- Faraway Eyes (London 19/7/95)
- Shine A Light (Amsterdam)
- I Go Wild (Paris)
- Miss You (London)
- Like A Rolling Stone (Amsterdam)
- Brown Sugar (Paris)
- Midnight Rambler (London)
- Jumpin Jack Flash (Paris)
- Gimme Shelter (Amsterdam)
- Rip This Joint (Amsterdam)
- Street Fighting Man (Amsterdam)
DVD1: Totally Stripped Documentary
DVD2: Paradiso, Amsterdam, 26/05/95
- Not Fade Away
- It’s All Over Now
- Live With Me
- Let It Bleed
- The Spider And The Fly
- Beast Of Burden
- Angie
- Wild Horses
- Sweet Virginia
- Dead Flowers
- Shine A Light
- Like A Rolling Stone
- Connection
- Slipping Away
- The Worst
- Gimme Shelter
- All Down The Line
- Respectable
- Rip This Joint
- Street Fighting Man
DVD3: Olympia, Paris, 03/07/95
- Honky Tonk Women
- Tumbling Dice
- You Got Me Rockin’
- All Down The Line
- Shattered
- Beast Of Burden
- Let It Bleed
- Angie
- Wild Horses
- Down In The Bottom
- Shine A Light
- Like A Rolling Stone
- I Go Wild
- Miss you
- Connection
- Slipping Away
- Midnight Rambler
- Rip This Joint
- Start Me Up
- It’s Only Rock n’Roll
- Brown Sugar
- Jumpin’ Jack Flash
DVD4: Brixton Academy, London, 19/07/95
- Honky Tonk Women
- Tumbling Dice
- You Got Me Rockin’
- Live With Me
- Black Limousine
- Dead Flowers
- Sweet Virginia
- Faraway Eyes
- Love In Vain
- Down In The Bottom
- Shine A Light
- Like A Rolling Stone
- Monkey Man
- I Go Wild
- Miss You
- Connection
- Slipping Away
- Midnight Rambler
- Rip This Joint
- Start Me Up
- Brown Sugar
- Jumpin’ Jack Flash