The Rolling Stones stream Miss You from Totally Stripped

View the Rolling Stones’ 1995 performance of Miss You from upcoming Totally Stripped collection

The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have released their performance of Miss You from upcoming five-disc live package Totally Stripped.

It’s an extended version of 1995 unplugged set Stripped, including three live shows plus a new version of the Stripped documentary, in which guitarist Keith Richards describes his outfit as “a club band that just got bigger gigs.”

The Stones take part in the Desert Trip festival in California in October, alongside Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Paul McCartney, Roger Waters and The Who.

Totally Stripped is available for pre-order now.

The Rolling Stones: Totally Stripped contents

CD

  1. Not Fade Away (Amsterdam 26/5/95)
  2. Honky Tonk Women (Paris 3/7/95)
  3. Dead Flowers (Amsterdam)
  4. Faraway Eyes (London 19/7/95)
  5. Shine A Light (Amsterdam)
  6. I Go Wild (Paris)
  7. Miss You (London)
  8. Like A Rolling Stone (Amsterdam)
  9. Brown Sugar (Paris)
  10. Midnight Rambler (London)
  11. Jumpin Jack Flash (Paris)
  12. Gimme Shelter (Amsterdam)
  13. Rip This Joint (Amsterdam)
  14. Street Fighting Man (Amsterdam)

DVD1: Totally Stripped Documentary

DVD2: Paradiso, Amsterdam, 26/05/95

  1. Not Fade Away
  2. It’s All Over Now
  3. Live With Me
  4. Let It Bleed
  5. The Spider And The Fly
  6. Beast Of Burden
  7. Angie
  8. Wild Horses
  9. Sweet Virginia
  10. Dead Flowers
  11. Shine A Light
  12. Like A Rolling Stone
  13. Connection
  14. Slipping Away
  15. The Worst
  16. Gimme Shelter
  17. All Down The Line
  18. Respectable
  19. Rip This Joint
  20. Street Fighting Man

DVD3: Olympia, Paris, 03/07/95

  1. Honky Tonk Women
  2. Tumbling Dice
  3. You Got Me Rockin’
  4. All Down The Line
  5. Shattered
  6. Beast Of Burden
  7. Let It Bleed
  8. Angie
  9. Wild Horses
  10. Down In The Bottom
  11. Shine A Light
  12. Like A Rolling Stone
  13. I Go Wild
  14. Miss you
  15. Connection
  16. Slipping Away
  17. Midnight Rambler
  18. Rip This Joint
  19. Start Me Up
  20. It’s Only Rock n’Roll
  21. Brown Sugar
  22. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

DVD4: Brixton Academy, London, 19/07/95

  1. Honky Tonk Women
  2. Tumbling Dice
  3. You Got Me Rockin’
  4. Live With Me
  5. Black Limousine
  6. Dead Flowers
  7. Sweet Virginia
  8. Faraway Eyes
  9. Love In Vain
  10. Down In The Bottom
  11. Shine A Light
  12. Like A Rolling Stone
  13. Monkey Man
  14. I Go Wild
  15. Miss You
  16. Connection
  17. Slipping Away
  18. Midnight Rambler
  19. Rip This Joint
  20. Start Me Up
  21. Brown Sugar
  22. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

