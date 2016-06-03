Charlotte Carpenter premieres Burn video

Rising-star British blues artist Charlotte Carpenter has premiered her video for Burn with The Blues.

It’s the last track on upcoming EP How Are We Ever To Know?, which will be released on June 10 via Let It Go Records.

Carpenter says: “So much of me was poured into writing this song, that when It came to a video, I didn’t want tell my story at all.

“The film was directed by my good friends Ruth and Ross also known as Penny In The Arrow, and they wrote and directed this beautiful short film from the perspective of a man, trying to move on after the demise of his relationship.”

She adds: “It’s shot in Bangor, Northern Ireland, and it looks and feels so real, as though we are looking in on something we shouldn’t be but something which we’ve all experienced or felt before.”

Carpenter undertakes a brief UK tour over the coming days. She’ll be featured in an upcoming edition of The Blues.

Charlotte Carpenter: How Are We Ever To Know? EP tracklist

Am I Alone In This?

Contracts

Electric

Last Love

Burn

Jun 03: Suffolk Red Rooster Festival

Jun 04: Suffolk Red Rooster Festival

Jun 05: Leeds Oporto

Jun 06: Brighton Sticky Mike’s

Jun 08: London The Islington

Jun 09: Birmingham Hare And Hounds