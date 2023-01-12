Transatlantic share new live clip of The Whirlwind's Rose Colored Glasses

Prog supergroup Transatlantic have released a new live clip of Rose Colored Glasses which you can watch in full below.

Originally from the band's 2009 album The Whirlwind, the new live version is aken from their upcoming live release The Final Flight: Live At L’Olympia, which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 17.

"We started playing songs slightly differently to the way you've heard them on The Ultimate Edition', says keyboard player and singer Neal Morse of the tour the new live release was recorded on. “So what you get with this live album is similar, but essentially it’s a fourth version [of the record]. When you play live, from night to night it helps to keep things fresh by jamming a bit and changing things up as you go. There are a few examples of that, for instance, the beginning of the last section that starts with ‘Belong’ is quite different than the record – partly because we couldn’t remember it! So we made up a new structure.”

Mike Portnoy recently told Prog that these recent Transatlantic shows are most likely to be the band's final gigs, and that this new live release, and a proposed release of a Morsefest performance later in the year will be the band's last.

"It’s no secret,” Portnoy says in the band new issue. “We alluded to it several times on social media throughout the tour. It really feels like the end of an era. We all felt a tremendous sense of finality, like we were taking this as far as it can go, both in the studio and on stage. We couldn’t have been happier with the way it ended."

The Final Flight: Live At L’Olympia was filmed by Paul Green (who also shot the band's Whirld Tour 2010: Live in London release), and mixed by longtime collaborator Rich Mouser, this set will be available as a Special Edition 3CD+Blu-ray digipak (incl. 5.1 surround sound) and as a gatefold 180g 4LP release. You can view the artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order The Final Flight: Live At L’Olympia.