Hawkwind take flight on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Space rockers Hawkwind grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

Hawkwind's legendary live album Space Ritual celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023, and was recorded on their eventful 1972 tour. We celebrate what is possibly the ultimate Hawkwind album in the new issue, and we also pay tribute to Nik Turner, the Mighty Thunder Rider, who sadly passed into another realm last month.

Also in the new issue Magma tell us all about their brand new album Kartëhl, Alan Parsons takes a fond look back over the Alan Parsons Project's albums, Horslips tell us about 50 years of prog rock from the Emerald Isle, Sally Oldfield recalls working with bother Mike, Steve Hackett and more and we celebrate David Longdon's posthumous Door One album. There are also brand new interviews with O.R.k., Voivod, Glass Hammer, Jack Hues and more... There's also the results of the 2022 Readers' Poll. Find out who won what inside!

Plus four Hawkwind postcards and a 15-track sampler from Jensen Records featuring music from Aiming For Enrike, Amgala Temple, Orions Belte and more...

Also in Prog 136...

Readers' Poll - last issue the Prog writers voted for their albums of the year, and now we find out what floated your boat in 2022. Are your favourites included? Find out!

Magma - a revamped and revitalised Magma make a bold return with their brand new studio album, Kãrtëhl. We discover more.

O.R.k. - Colin Edwin and his prog supergroup return. We find out what drove the uptempo tone on album number four.

Alan Parsons Project - Alan Parsons and Sally Woolfson recall the glory days of the Project following the release of a new vinyl box set.

David Longdon - we explore the creation of Door One, the second solo album from the late Big Big Train frontman.

Horslips - the legendary Irish prog rockers look back on 50 years of making music on a new box set that celebrates their career.

Voivod - the story of the pioneering Canadian prog metallers’ 1989 breakthrough

album, Nothingface.

Sally Oldfield - the singer and instrumentalist recalls her life in music, from The Sallyangie with younger brother Mike, through to working with Steve Hackett and Justin Hayward and her own very successful solo career.

Jack Hues - Wang Chung man Jack Hues discusses Canterbury music, Talk Talk and his new live double album, Epigonal Quark.

Glass Hammer - founding member Steve Babb on a prog world full of Rush, JRR Tolkien and 80s synthpoppers The Human League.

Plus new and reissue reviews of Riverside, King Crimson, Pink Floyd, Barclay James Harvest, Enslaved, Frank Zappa, Hayley Griffiths, The Tangent, Katatonia, Gleb Kolyadin, UXB, Jean-Michel Jarre, Ayreon, Magna Carta, Ozric Tentacles, Van der Graaf Generator, Six By Six, Anthony Phillips, Claire Hamill, Damanek, Emmett Elvin, Guapa and more…

And live reviews of Opeth, John Petrucci, Frost*, Gong and Ozric Tentacles, Russian Circles, Nightwish, Amorphis, Rosalie Cunningham, Michael Rother and more!

