Transatlantic go live next month

Prog Award winners Transatlantic will release a live package in a range of formats next month, they’ve confirmed.

Mike Portnoy, Neal Morse, Roine Stolt and Pete Trewavas recorded several shows on their recent tour in support of fourth album Kaleidoscope, which launched earlier this year.

The results appear in KaLIVEoscope, to be made available in deluxe 3CD/Blu-ray, deluxe 2DVD, 3CD/DVD digipak and standalone Blu-ray formats on October 27 via InsideOut. The video was shot in Cologne, Germany, while the audio CDs were recorded in Tilburg, the Netherlands.

Transatlantic won the Best Album gong at this year’s Progressive Music Awards, held in London last week. The band played an acoustic set during the gala ceremony where Peter Gabriel, Anathema, Dream Theater, Robert John Godfrey, Fish and others were also honoured.

Tracklist

DVD1

Into The Blue My New World Shine The Whirlwind Medley Beyond The Sun Kaleidoscope Neal & Roine Duet We All Need Some Light Black As The Sky All Of The Above / Stranger In Your Soul

DVD 2

Into The Kaleidoscope documentary Band Interviews Bonus Live Performances:

3.1. Nights In White Satin (Live in Tilburg)

3.2. Sylvia (with Thijs van Leer - Live in Tilburg)

3.3. Hocus Pocus (with Thijs van Leer - Live in Tilburg)

CD1

Into The Blue My New World Shine

CD2

The Whirlwind Medley Beyond The Sun Kaleidoscope

CD3