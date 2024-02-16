Transatlantic announce "the most epic and mammoth of all TA Live releases!"

Prog supergroup Transatlantic have announced that they will release a new live album, Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind, through InsideOut Music on April 26, which drummer Mike Portnoy has called "the most epic and mammoth of all TA Live releases!" You can watch a new live clip of Can You Feel It below.

Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind comes as a limited ediiton 5CD + 2 Blu-ray artbook set features both sets from Morsefest in their entirety, with 37 tracks running at nearly four and a half hours of music, as well as a 36-page book. It is also, according to Portnoy's comments last year, the final release from the much-loved quartet.

"Two Nights, two completely different sets, two TA concept albums done in their entirety… accompanied with strings, horns, percussion, female vocals, etc…," enthuses Portnoy. "Transatlantic has always been about “More Never Is Enough”, but no live TA release has ever been more EPIC than this one… It’s the ULTIMATE Live TA experience!”

The album, which features both 2009's The Whirlwind and 2022's The Absolute Universe in their entirety, as well as a cover of the 1968 Procol Harum classic In Held 'Twas In I, was recorded at the 2022 version. of Morsefest, keyboardist and vocalist Neal Morse's faith weekend which he has held annually in Nashville, Tennessee since 2014.

“At long last, a musical dream come true in true epic fashion," Morse grins. "To play The Absolute Universe, The Whirlwind and other great pieces of music with Transatlantic, along with an amazing string section, background singers, etc. What more could any musician ask for? This is the very best of the very best in my view. I hope you all enjoy experiencing this as much as we enjoyed performing it!“

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Transatlantic

Night 1 Tracklisting:

1. Into The Blue

2. In Held ('Twas) In I

3. Shine

4. We All Need Some Light

5. Overture/Whirlwind

6. The Wind Blew Them All Away

7. On The Prowl

8. A Man Can Feel

9. Out Of The Night

10. Rose Colored Glasses

11. Evermore

12. Set Us Free

13. Lay Down Your Life

14. Pieces Of Heaven

15. Is It Really Happening?

16. Dancing With Eternal Glory/Whirlwind (Reprise)

Night 2 Tracklisting:

1. Overture

2. Reaching For The Sky

3. Higher Than The Morning

4. The Darkness In The Light

5. Take Now My Soul

6. Bully

7. Rainbow Sky

8. Looking For The Light

9. The World We Used To Know

10. The Sun Comes Up Today

11. Love Made A Way (Prelude)

12. Owl Howl

13. Solitude

14. Belong

15. Lonesome Rebel

16. Can You Feel It

17. Looking For The Light (Reprise)

18. The Greatest Story Never Ends

19. Love Made A Way

20. Bridge Across Forever

21. The Final Medley