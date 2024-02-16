Transatlantic announce "the most epic and mammoth of all TA Live releases!"

Transatlantic's new live album Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind will be released in April

Prog supergroup Transatlantic have announced that they will release a new live album, Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind, through InsideOut Music on April 26, which drummer Mike Portnoy has called "the most epic and mammoth of all TA Live releases!" You can watch a new live clip of Can You Feel It below.

Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind comes as a  limited ediiton 5CD + 2 Blu-ray artbook set features both sets from Morsefest in their entirety, with 37 tracks running at nearly four and a half hours of music, as well as a 36-page book. It is also, according to Portnoy's comments last year, the final release from the much-loved quartet.

"Two Nights, two completely different sets, two TA concept albums done in their entirety… accompanied with strings, horns, percussion, female vocals, etc…," enthuses Portnoy. "Transatlantic has always been about “More Never Is Enough”, but no live TA release has ever been more EPIC than this one… It’s the ULTIMATE Live TA experience!” 

The album, which features both 2009's The Whirlwind and 2022's The Absolute Universe in their entirety, as well as a cover of the 1968 Procol Harum classic In Held 'Twas In I, was recorded at the 2022 version. of Morsefest, keyboardist and vocalist Neal Morse's faith weekend which he has held annually in Nashville, Tennessee since 2014.

“At long last, a musical dream come true in true epic fashion," Morse grins. "To play The Absolute Universe, The Whirlwind and other great pieces of music with Transatlantic, along with an amazing string section, background singers, etc. What more could any musician ask for? This is the very best of the very best in my view. I hope you all enjoy experiencing this as much as we enjoyed performing it!“

Night 1 Tracklisting: 
1. Into The Blue 
2. In Held ('Twas) In I 
3. Shine 
4. We All Need Some Light 
5. Overture/Whirlwind 
6. The Wind Blew Them All Away 
7. On The Prowl 
8. A Man Can Feel 
9. Out Of The Night 
10. Rose Colored Glasses 
11. Evermore 
12. Set Us Free 
13. Lay Down Your Life 
14. Pieces Of Heaven 
15. Is It Really Happening? 
16. Dancing With Eternal Glory/Whirlwind (Reprise)

Night 2 Tracklisting: 
1. Overture 
2. Reaching For The Sky 
3. Higher Than The Morning 
4. The Darkness In The Light 
5. Take Now My Soul 
6. Bully 
7. Rainbow Sky 
8. Looking For The Light
9. The World We Used To Know 
10. The Sun Comes Up Today 
11. Love Made A Way (Prelude) 
12. Owl Howl 
13. Solitude 
14. Belong 
15. Lonesome Rebel 
16. Can You Feel It 
17. Looking For The Light (Reprise) 
18. The Greatest Story Never Ends 
19. Love Made A Way 
20. Bridge Across Forever
21. The Final Medley

