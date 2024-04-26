"Touring in Europe feels like returning home." VOLA announce November tour dates

Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA have announced their Friend Of A Phantom European tour for November. The tour, which kicks off in Århus in Denmark on November 1 includes a run of English and Scottish dates, including the band's biggest Londo show at Heaven on November 22.
The band recently played shows in Chile and Mexico, along with completing a tour of the US, last year. VOLA will also be playing a number of festivals this summer, including Graspop (Belgium), Provinssi (FInland), Tuska Open Air (Finland), Radar (UK) and Posada Rock (Romania).
"We have been away from you for some time," says drummer Adam Janzi. "But touring in Europe feels like returning home, and we are proud to say that we are finally here with a new European tour after two years. Join us as we open the door to something new."
VOLA released a brand new single, Paper Wolf, back in August last year. The band's most recent studio album, Witness, was released back in 2021, so although there's no official word, a new album release could be announced soon.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now. You can see all the dates and ticket information below.
VOLA Friend Of A Phantom Europe Tour 2024
Nov 1: DEN Århus Voxhall
Nov 2: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik
Nov 3: NOR Oslo Vulkan Arena
Nov 5: To Be Announced
Nov 6: To Be Announced
Nov 8: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben
Nov 10: GER Berlin Columbia Theater
Nov 11: POL Krakow Hype Park
Nov 13: To Be Announced
Nov 14: AUT Vienna Flex
Nov 15: GER Munich Backstage Halle
Nov 16: SWI Zurich Komplex
Nov 17: ITA Milan Live Club
Nov 19: GER Cologne Kantine
Nov 21: FRA Paris Petit Bain
Nov 22: UK London Heaven
Nov 23: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Nov 24: UK Glasgow G2
Nov 25: UK Manchester Club Academy
Nov 26: UK Bristol SWX
Nov 27: LUX Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal
Nov 28: NED Eindhoven Effenaar
Nov 29: GER Hamburg Markthalle
Nov 30: DEN København Store Vega