Rush Producer Terry Brown To Take Part In Intimate Studio Q+A

Rush producer Terry Brown and his brother Phill, who has worked with Led Zeppelin, Talk Talk and Jimi Hendrix, are to be the subject of two intimate q&a sessions at Metropolis Studios in London, from 2pm on October 8 and 9.

Hosted by prog and Classic Rock magazine’s Jerry Ewing and Malcolm Dome, these will see the Brown brothers talking about their 50 year careers in studios, during which they have both recorded some of the most iconic artists of the period.

Fully catered, these Q+A events will be followed by an exclusive performance from acclaimed young band Blurred Vision. Their second album, the follow-up to last year’s Organized Insanity, will be produced by both Terry and Phill Brown – marking the first time the pair have ever collaborated on any project.

Blurred Vision’s set on these nights will be recorded, and all ticket holders will be given a copy of this very limited edition souvenir as they leave. The weekend also marks the anniversary of John Lennon’s birthday, and to commemorate the occasion, Blurred Vision will be playing Dear John during their short set, with everyone present acting as a backing choir during the chorus. The band released their version of the Lennon classic last October.

In addition, ticket holders will get free access to the band’s soundtrack album launch party on September 30, at the Camden Assembly. The trio’s music is featured in new movie Manhattan.

Tickets for Metropolis are limited to just 50 per night, and cost £149. You can only buy them through the official Blurred Vision Pledge store.