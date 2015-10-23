Touchstone lose keys man Rob

Touchstone co-founder Rob Cottingham will leave the band at the same time vocalist Kim Seviour goes, he’s announced.

The keyboardist feels it’s the right time to make a change, and will play no part in the outfit’s future plans, which are yet to be revealed. He leaves guitarist Adam Hodgson as the sole remaining founding member.

Touchstone will play their last shows with the pair next month, announced after Seviour decided her long-term health issues made it impossible for her to continue.

Cottingham says: “It’s been a privilege to see the band grow from the very early days when I kicked the band off with a totally different line up in a small village hall.

“After recent discussions, however, the time is clearly right for me to bow out gracefully at the same time as Kim. I want to thank my bandmates old and new for everything, and wish them every success in their exploits going forward.”

He’s planning to work on other musical projects, which he’ll announce next year.

Bassist Moo Moorghen says: “We’re very happy that the cameras will be rolling at Leamington on November 21 to record this defining moment in the band’s history. We hope you will join us in giving Elkie and Lord Cotters the sendoff they rightly deserve.”

Some tickets remain for the lineup’s last show, which features guests Magenta and Lonely Robot, and a late-night aftershow party to follow. Touchstone also play London’s Boston Music Room on November 20.