Bring Me The Horizon men to climb Kilimanjaro

Bring Me The Horizon vocalist Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish have announced they’ll climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise cash for charity.

The pair have decided to undertake the gruelling challenge to raise £100,000 for the organisation Friends Of PICU, after Fish’s baby son Eliot was cared for at Southampton’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit following a brain haemorrhage when he was just four days old.

The infant was taken by Fish and his wife Emma to Basingstoke hospital in the UK, where Eliot was put into a medically-induced coma before being transferred to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Southampton hospital. There, he was kept under close observation around the clock for five days.

Now, Fish wants to give something back to the unit which saved his son life.

Fish says: “While in hospital, I decided that I would focus myself on doing something positive for the ward and trying to raise enough money to pay for a new bed for them.

“Oli asked immediately if he could join me and help raise as much awareness for this cause as possible. In January we will fly to Tanzania where we will climb Mt Kilimanjaro over the course of eight days.”

Those wishing to make a contribution to the fundraising drive are asked to visit the pair’s Just Giving page, which has raised more than £5000 so far.

Fish reports that Eliot’s recovery still has “a very long way to go” but adds: “However he is still alive to fight, he is breathing on his own and we are seeing small improvements every day.

“He is a little fighter and has shown amazing signs of recovery already, even at this early stage. We owe that completely to the nurses, doctors, neurologists and staff at PICU.”

Last year, Bring Me The Horizon donated $10,000 to The Ghost Inside after the US outfit’s fatal bus crash and urged fans to get involved.

You Me At Six host special Ghost Inside charity gig