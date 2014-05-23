Touchstone launch video for Contact

Touchstone have launched their first-ever video – and they shot the promo for Contact in Northcott Court, used in a number of Hammer House Of Horror movies.

The track is taken from the prog outfit’s acclaimed fourth album Oceans Of Time – and they’re gearing up for the release of a DVD shot during their supporting tour.

Live Inside Outside was directed, mixed and edited by Magenta’s Rob Reed and featured Touchstone’s entire performance at Bilston on 2013. Also included is their full set from their appearance at the High Voltage festival in London in 2010, and a documentary on the making of Oceans Of Time.

The band will offer the DVD on sale at their upcoming live shows, along with an EP containing Suffer The Little Children, a previously unreleased track laid down during album sessions.

Jun 20: London Borderline, with Credo

Jun 21: Chesterfield Real Time Live, with Colourflow

Jun 22: Bilston Robin 2, with Credo

Touchstone: Contact