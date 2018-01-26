Knifeworld Added To Trinity III Line Up

Knifeworld have been announced as the final band on this year’s Trinity III charity concert.

The left-field proggers join a bill headlined by Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery and his band and that also features Touchstone, Ghost Community, Tin Spirits and Last Flight To Pluto. The concert, now in its third year, raises money for Cancer Research UK, Teenage Cancer Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support.

“Trinity Live is delighted, and very excited, to announce that the line-up for Trinity III is now complete; we already have confirmed The Steve Rothery Band, Touchstone, Tin Spirits, Ghost Community and Last Flight to Pluto, ” the organisers told Prog. “We now take great pleasure in announcing Knifeworld as our band number six! Knifeworld are an eight-piece, London-based psychedelic rock band, and we cannot wait for them to bring their incredible style of music to Trinity. Six incredible bands, six differing styles, one fabulous day of music… And all for three very good causes.”

Trinity III takes place at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on May 12. Tickets cost £33 and are available from See Tickets as well as the venue website.