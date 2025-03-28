Foreigner will complete their Historic Farewell Tour with four different singers – and one of them has recorded Spanish versions of their hits

By ( Classic Rock ) published

It's complicated

Foreigner at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2024
Foreigner at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2024 (Louis Maldinaro far left, Kelly Hansen second left, Lou Gramm fourth from left) (Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/2024 Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Foreigner announced that frontman Kelly Hanson would not be joining their band on their October tour of Canada, and now a new chapter has been added to what's rapidly becoming something of a rock'n'roll soap opera.

Hansen has announced that he won't be joining the band as they play Mexico and South America next month, where vocal chores will be undertaken by rhythm guitarist Luis Maldonado with guest appearances by original singer Lou Gramm.

"Some issues have forced me to limit appearances outside of the USA this year, and this means, unfortunately, I will miss Foreigner's South American run," says Gramm. "However, our incredible bandmate Luis Maldonado has been recording some of our hits in Spanish and he will be handling most of the vocals along with Lou Gramm who will be guesting with Foreigner for those shows. I know they will smash it!"

To confuse matters further, Foreigner will be fronted by Broadway singer and actor Geordie Brown on the Canadian dates. Brown is an actor and singer from Nova Scotia who took the lead role in the Juke Box Hero, The Musical when it premiered at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, in 2019.

Brown also performed with Foreigner in 2020, when he was invited onstage by Hansen at the climax of an Ice Cold Ice tour show in Halifax, NS, and took the lead for a performance of the classic single Hot Blooded.

Hansen joined Foreigner for the recently completed North American leg of their Historic Farewell Tour, meaning that by October, the band will have been fronted by four different singers this year: Hansen, Maldonado, Gramm and Brown. Full dates below.

Foreigner: The Historic Farewell Tour 2025

Apr 28: Ciudad De México Arena CDMX, Mexico
Apr 30: Zapopan Auditorio Telmex, Mexico
May 02: Miraflores Arena 1, Peru
May 03: Quito Atahualpa Olympic Stadium, Ecuador
May 05: Bogotá Movistar Arena, Colombia
May 07: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
May 08: Buenos Aires Tecnopolis, Argentina
May 10: São Paulo Espaço Unimed, Brazil

Jun 11: Highland Yaamava’ Theater, CA
Jun 12: Del Mar San Diego County Fair 2025, CA
Jun 14: Scottsdale Ranch The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, AZ
Jun 15: Tucson The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, AZ
Jun 18: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, CA
Jun 20: Reno Reno Ballroom, NV
Jun 21: Wheatland Hard Rock Live Sacramento, CA
Jun 26: Arnolds Park VIB Acoustic with Foreigner Members, IA
Jun 27: Arnolds Park Amusement Park, IA
Jun 29: Council Bluffs Stir Concert Cove-Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel, IA

Jul 04: Windsor The Colosseum at Caesars, ON
Jul 05: Windsor The Colosseum at Caesars, ON
Jul 09: Winnipeg Princess Auto Stadium, MB

Jul 11: Prior Lake Lakefront Music Fest 2025, MN
Jul 12: Chippewa Falls Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, WI
Jul 22: York Expo Center, PA
Jul 24: Columbus Ohio Expo Center & State Fair, OH
Jul 29: Durham Performing Arts Center, NC
Jul 30: Doswell SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours, VA
Aug 04: Selbyville Freeman Arts Pavilion, DE
Aug 05: Cohasset South Shore Music Circus, MA
Aug 08: North Lawrence Clay's Resort Jellystone Park, OH
Aug 10: Rockford Coronado Performing Arts Center, IL
Aug 11: Cedar Rapids McGrath Amphitheatre, IA
Aug 13: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Theater, NE
Aug 15: Hammond The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, IN
Aug 16: Gibson City Sangamon Ave, IL
Aug 30: Palmer Alaska State Fair Inc, AK
Sep 11: Louisville Bourbon & Beyond 2025, KY
Sep 14: Louisville Bourbon & Beyond 2025, KY
Sep 16: Corbin Arena, KY
Sep 21: West Springfield The Big E, MA
Oct 10: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ
Oct 11: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

Oct 21: St. John’s Mary Brown’s Centre, NL
Oct 23: Sydney Centre 200, NS
Oct 24: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS
Oct 25: Moncton Avenir Centre, NB
Oct 27: Montreal Place des Arts, QC
Oct 28: Ottawa The Arena at TD Place, ON
Oct 29: Kingston Centre Slush Puppie, ON
Oct 30: Sudbury Sudbury Community Arena, ON
Nov 01: Sault. St. Marie GFL Memorial Gardens, ON
Nov 02: Thunder Bay Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, ON
Nov 05: Medicine Hat @ Co-op Place, AB
Nov 06: Cranbrook Memorial Arena, BC
Nov 07: Kelowna Prospera Place, BC

Get Foreigner tickets.

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

Latest in
Foreigner at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2024
Foreigner will complete their Historic Farewell Tour with four different singers – and one of them has recorded Spanish versions of their hits
Linkin Park 2024
Linkin Park launch "the best song we've ever made" Up From The Bottom
Vera Farmiga in 2021
The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga announces debut album with her heavy metal band The Yagas
&#039;Emo&#039; Ed Sheeran busking
Watch Ed Sheeran cover Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club on the New York subway while disguised as an emo busker
A close-up shot of the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones on a turquoise, blue and black background.
I’ve never seen the Marshall Major IV headphones this cheap before - get them for half price in Amazon’s big spring sale
Evanescence in 2025
Evanescence release new song Afterlife from Devil May Cry TV series soundtrack, have their next album in the works
Latest in News
Foreigner at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2024
Foreigner will complete their Historic Farewell Tour with four different singers – and one of them has recorded Spanish versions of their hits
Linkin Park 2024
Linkin Park launch "the best song we've ever made" Up From The Bottom
Vera Farmiga in 2021
The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga announces debut album with her heavy metal band The Yagas
&#039;Emo&#039; Ed Sheeran busking
Watch Ed Sheeran cover Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club on the New York subway while disguised as an emo busker
A close-up shot of the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones on a turquoise, blue and black background.
I’ve never seen the Marshall Major IV headphones this cheap before - get them for half price in Amazon’s big spring sale
Evanescence in 2025
Evanescence release new song Afterlife from Devil May Cry TV series soundtrack, have their next album in the works
More about classic rock
Vera Farmiga in 2021

The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga announces debut album with her heavy metal band The Yagas
Tony Banks

“You only have to hear the opening sweep to reach for your lighter and wave it in the air”: Tony Banks' greatest Genesis moments
Linkin Park 2024

Linkin Park launch "the best song we've ever made" Up From The Bottom

See more latest
Most Popular
Linkin Park 2024
Linkin Park launch "the best song we've ever made" Up From The Bottom
&#039;Emo&#039; Ed Sheeran busking
Watch Ed Sheeran cover Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club on the New York subway while disguised as an emo busker
Vera Farmiga in 2021
The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga announces debut album with her heavy metal band The Yagas
A close-up shot of the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones on a turquoise, blue and black background.
I’ve never seen the Marshall Major IV headphones this cheap before - get them for half price in Amazon’s big spring sale
Evanescence in 2025
Evanescence release new song Afterlife from Devil May Cry TV series soundtrack, have their next album in the works
Bruce Dickinson in 2024 and a painting of William Blake in 1759
“This deluxe edition contains actual soil from the grave of William Blake”: Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson is releasing a comic book compilation with dirt from the resting place of one of England’s most famous poets
Metallica and Lou Reed
"No guitar solos! No belly dancing music!" Metallica's Kirk Hammett looks back on working with Lou Reed on their controversial, much-mocked and largely-misunderstood collaboration Lulu
Steven Wilson in 2015 and Playboi Carti in 2025
“I’ve been touring around indie record stores, and I’ve yet to meet anyone who’s even heard of Playboi Carti”: Steven Wilson comments on chart battle with superstar rapper
Hayley Williams performing with Paramore in 2024 and Chino Moreno performing with Deftones in 2024
Watch Paramore’s Hayley Williams join Deftones to sing Minerva in Nashville
Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Mike Campbell
"It’s a thin line between child and genius." Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell reveals how a drum machine confused the hell out of Bob Dylan when he tried to write a hit single in the mid '80s