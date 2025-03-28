Foreigner at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2024 (Louis Maldinaro far left, Kelly Hansen second left, Lou Gramm fourth from left)

Earlier this week, Foreigner announced that frontman Kelly Hanson would not be joining their band on their October tour of Canada, and now a new chapter has been added to what's rapidly becoming something of a rock'n'roll soap opera.

Hansen has announced that he won't be joining the band as they play Mexico and South America next month, where vocal chores will be undertaken by rhythm guitarist Luis Maldonado with guest appearances by original singer Lou Gramm.

"Some issues have forced me to limit appearances outside of the USA this year, and this means, unfortunately, I will miss Foreigner's South American run," says Gramm. "However, our incredible bandmate Luis Maldonado has been recording some of our hits in Spanish and he will be handling most of the vocals along with Lou Gramm who will be guesting with Foreigner for those shows. I know they will smash it!"

To confuse matters further, Foreigner will be fronted by Broadway singer and actor Geordie Brown on the Canadian dates. Brown is an actor and singer from Nova Scotia who took the lead role in the Juke Box Hero, The Musical when it premiered at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, in 2019.

Brown also performed with Foreigner in 2020, when he was invited onstage by Hansen at the climax of an Ice Cold Ice tour show in Halifax, NS, and took the lead for a performance of the classic single Hot Blooded.

Hansen joined Foreigner for the recently completed North American leg of their Historic Farewell Tour, meaning that by October, the band will have been fronted by four different singers this year: Hansen, Maldonado, Gramm and Brown. Full dates below.

Foreigner: The Historic Farewell Tour 2025

Apr 28: Ciudad De México Arena CDMX, Mexico

Apr 30: Zapopan Auditorio Telmex, Mexico

May 02: Miraflores Arena 1, Peru

May 03: Quito Atahualpa Olympic Stadium, Ecuador

May 05: Bogotá Movistar Arena, Colombia

May 07: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

May 08: Buenos Aires Tecnopolis, Argentina

May 10: São Paulo Espaço Unimed, Brazil

Jun 11: Highland Yaamava’ Theater, CA

Jun 12: Del Mar San Diego County Fair 2025, CA

Jun 14: Scottsdale Ranch The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, AZ

Jun 15: Tucson The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, AZ

Jun 18: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 20: Reno Reno Ballroom, NV

Jun 21: Wheatland Hard Rock Live Sacramento, CA

Jun 26: Arnolds Park VIB Acoustic with Foreigner Members, IA

Jun 27: Arnolds Park Amusement Park, IA

Jun 29: Council Bluffs Stir Concert Cove-Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel, IA

Jul 04: Windsor The Colosseum at Caesars, ON

Jul 05: Windsor The Colosseum at Caesars, ON

Jul 09: Winnipeg Princess Auto Stadium, MB

Jul 11: Prior Lake Lakefront Music Fest 2025, MN

Jul 12: Chippewa Falls Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, WI

Jul 22: York Expo Center, PA

Jul 24: Columbus Ohio Expo Center & State Fair, OH

Jul 29: Durham Performing Arts Center, NC

Jul 30: Doswell SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours, VA

Aug 04: Selbyville Freeman Arts Pavilion, DE

Aug 05: Cohasset South Shore Music Circus, MA

Aug 08: North Lawrence Clay's Resort Jellystone Park, OH

Aug 10: Rockford Coronado Performing Arts Center, IL

Aug 11: Cedar Rapids McGrath Amphitheatre, IA

Aug 13: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Theater, NE

Aug 15: Hammond The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, IN

Aug 16: Gibson City Sangamon Ave, IL

Aug 30: Palmer Alaska State Fair Inc, AK

Sep 11: Louisville Bourbon & Beyond 2025, KY

Sep 14: Louisville Bourbon & Beyond 2025, KY

Sep 16: Corbin Arena, KY

Sep 21: West Springfield The Big E, MA

Oct 10: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

Oct 11: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

Oct 21: St. John’s Mary Brown’s Centre, NL

Oct 23: Sydney Centre 200, NS

Oct 24: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS

Oct 25: Moncton Avenir Centre, NB

Oct 27: Montreal Place des Arts, QC

Oct 28: Ottawa The Arena at TD Place, ON

Oct 29: Kingston Centre Slush Puppie, ON

Oct 30: Sudbury Sudbury Community Arena, ON

Nov 01: Sault. St. Marie GFL Memorial Gardens, ON

Nov 02: Thunder Bay Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, ON

Nov 05: Medicine Hat @ Co-op Place, AB

Nov 06: Cranbrook Memorial Arena, BC

Nov 07: Kelowna Prospera Place, BC

