Tool to release Opiate² track and short film

Tool reimagine the title tack of their very first release, 1992's Opiate, to celebrate its 30th anniversary

Tool
Tool will celebrate the release of their debut EP, 1992's Opiate, with Opiate², a reimagined and extended version of the title track which will be accompanied by a new short film, the band's first video release for 15 years.

Tool guitarist Adam Jones has worked with visual artist Dominic Hailstone (Alien: Covenant, The Eel) on the new 10-plus minute film. Hailstone also worked with Jones on the visuals on show on the band's current Fear Inoculum tour.

Opiate² will be released on digital service providers on March 1, with the Blu-ray following on March 18. The physical release features a Blu-ray, with an accompanying 48-page art book with behind-the-scenes and making-of photos as well as interviews and insights from special guests.

Tool recently revealed an ultra-deluxe vinyl version of 2019's Fear Inoculum which will retail at $810. The band are currently on tour in support of the album and will play the UK in May.

Tool

Jerry Ewing
