Tool to release Opiate² track and short film

Tool will celebrate the release of their debut EP, 1992's Opiate, with Opiate², a reimagined and extended version of the title track which will be accompanied by a new short film, the band's first video release for 15 years.

Tool guitarist Adam Jones has worked with visual artist Dominic Hailstone (Alien: Covenant, The Eel) on the new 10-plus minute film. Hailstone also worked with Jones on the visuals on show on the band's current Fear Inoculum tour.

Opiate² will be released on digital service providers on March 1, with the Blu-ray following on March 18. The physical release features a Blu-ray, with an accompanying 48-page art book with behind-the-scenes and making-of photos as well as interviews and insights from special guests.

Tool recently revealed an ultra-deluxe vinyl version of 2019's Fear Inoculum which will retail at $810. The band are currently on tour in support of the album and will play the UK in May.

