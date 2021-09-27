Tool announce UK and European tour dates for 2022

US prog rockers Tool have announced a run of UK and European tour dates for April and May 2022.

It marks their first tour of the continent since the 2019 release of Fear Inoculum. The eagerly-awaited trek kicks off on April 23 in Copenhagen.

In the UK they will play Manchester's AO Arena on May 2, UK Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on May 4, Dublin's 3Arena on May 6 and the London The O2 Arena on May 9. You can see the full list of dates below.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, October 1 at 10 am local time, with the UK and Irish dates on-sale at 9 am local time. Tool Army members can purchase pre-sale tickets on Sep 28 at 10 am local time (24 hour pre-sale window).

(Image credit: Press)

TOOL UK and European tour dates:

Apr 23: DEN Copenhagen Royal Arena

Apr 25: NOR Oslo Spektrum

Apr 26: SWE Stockholm Avicii Arena

Apr 28: GER Hamburg Barclaycard Arena

Apr 29: GER Frankfurt Festhalle

May 2: UK Manchester AO Arena Manchester

May 4: UK Birmingham Resorts World Arena

May 6: IRE Dublin 3Arena

May 9: UK London The O2 Arena

May 12: FRA Paris AccorHotels Arena

May 13: BEL Antwerp Sportpaleis

May 15: GER Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 17: GER Cologne Lanxess Arena

May 19: NED Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

May 21: POL Krakow Tauron Arena

May 23: CZE Prague O2 Arena

May 24: HUN Budapest SportAréna