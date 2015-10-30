Keenan explains Tool fan outburst

Maynard James Keenan has cleared up comments he made about “insufferable” Tool fans.

The frontman said this week that fans who take the band too seriously often miss out on the humour in their music, because they focus too much on other “bullshit.” He said: “It’s lost. Insufferable people. It’s just ridiculous. I’m sorry – can’t help them. Way too serious. Too much. Lighten up.”

Keenan has since moved to point out he was not referring to the band’s core fanbase. He says via Twitter: “Our core fanbase aren’t fanatics. They’re music lovers & artists & good people. Its the fanatics that are insufferable.”

Keenan’s Puscifer released latest album Money Shot today.