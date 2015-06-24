Tool, Primus, Coheed & Cambria on festival bill

Tool have confirmed a festival appearance in October alongside Primus and Coheed And Cambria.

The Monster Mash event takes place in Tempe, Arizona, on October 31. It’s the only confirmed activity in 2015 by Maynard James Keenan and co – as speculation continues over their fifth album.

They’ve been working on the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days for several years, although guitarist Adam Jones predicted in March that progress would speed up after a drawn-out lawsuit was settled.

Jones said: “We would have had an album out a long time ago. We would have been taking more tours. But we’ve been discouraged and distracted.”

In February Keenan – who recently underwent hip surgery – described the band’s songwriting so far as “progressing slowly, but definitely progressing.”

Primus are currently touring their Willy Wonka-themed album Primus & The Chocolate Factory, while Coheed And Cambria appear at the UK’s Hevy Fest in August.