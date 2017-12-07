Tiny Giant Release First Ever Video For Thirsty

Dream prog/art rock duo Tiny Giant made a right mess in their debut ever promo video, for the track Thirsty.

The band, who feature Pure Reason Revolution’s Chloe Alper and multi-instrumentalist Matt Collis, a Grammy nominated engineer whose credits include working with Jay Z and The Black Eyed Peas, released Thirsty as part of a double A side singe with the track Sad last month, and totally enjoyed the experience.

“Thirsty is a rip roaring anthem of a song so it was was great fun making a video for it,” Alper told Prog. “Filming it involved springing about in a room all day and then having a cake fight, which is my favourite kind of day.”