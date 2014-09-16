Tin Spirits stream Binary Man

Tin Spirits have streamed their track Binary Man, taken from second album Scorch.

It’s on sale now via Esoteric Antenna and follows the band’s 2011 debut Wired To Earth, which won a Prog Award nomination.

Mainman Dave Gregory, formerly of XTC, says: “It was important to us all that we made the best album we possibly could – and without a doubt, that’s what we’ve achieved.”

Prog last month premiered the band’s video for Summer Now and described Scorch as “an album brimming with painstakingly detailed miniatures located within a bigger picture.”

Catch Tin Spirits live over the coming weeks:

Sep 26: Swindon The Vic

Sep 28: Summer’s End festival, Chepstow

Oct 12: Bilston Robin 2, supporting John Lee’s Barclay James Harvest

Nov 08: London 229 Club, supporting Pendragon

Scorch tracklist