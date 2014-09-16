Tin Spirits stream Binary Man

Tin Spirits have streamed their track Binary Man, taken from second album Scorch.
It’s on sale now via Esoteric Antenna and follows the band’s 2011 debut Wired To Earth, which won a Prog Award nomination.
Mainman Dave Gregory, formerly of XTC, says: “It was important to us all that we made the best album we possibly could – and without a doubt, that’s what we’ve achieved.”
Prog last month premiered the band’s video for Summer Now and described Scorch as “an album brimming with painstakingly detailed miniatures located within a bigger picture.”
Catch Tin Spirits live over the coming weeks:
Sep 26: Swindon The Vic
Sep 28: Summer’s End festival, Chepstow
Oct 12: Bilston Robin 2, supporting John Lee’s Barclay James Harvest
Nov 08: London 229 Club, supporting Pendragon
Scorch tracklist
Carnivore
Summer Now
Old Hands
Binary Man
Little Eyes
Wrapped And Tied
She Moves Among Us
Garden State