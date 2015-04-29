Bowness reveals Stupid solo album

Tim Bowness will release fourth solo album Stupid Things That Mean The World in July, he’s confirmed.

The follow-up to 2014’s Abandoned Dancehall Dreams includes guest appearances from Anna Phoebe, Peter Hammill, Pat Mastelotto, Phil Manzanera, David Rhodes, Rhys Marsh and Bruce Soord – who also mixed the work.

No-Man and Henry Fool member Bowness says: “The new album is a bolder and more dynamic extension of Abandoned Dancehall Dreams.

“It’s a logical step forward with some surprises, I hope. It’s been really exciting working with my live band on most of the pieces and getting some special contributions. Bruce’s mixing and guitar parts have taken the material to a higher level.”

A firm date will be revealed in due course. It’ll be available in various formats including double-CD media book with alternative mixes, demos and an unreleased No-Man demo from 1994.