Nosound hook up with Tim Bowness for new cover of Pink Floyd's Dogs

Italian post-rockers Nosound have teamed up with Tim Bowness for a new version. of Pink Floyd's Dogs, from the band's 1977 album Animals, which you can listen to below.

“Animals has always been in my top three PF albums, and Dogs lyrics always struck me being so true in the capitalist world of today," explains Nosound mainman Giancarlo Erra. "Yet I always found the ‘proggy’ instrumental parts a bit too much (I like the more lyrical Floyd), and I felt the lyrics were lost in it.

"So when talking with Tim about the idea of making a cover of Dogs, we already had in mind how to make it 'Nosound', keeping all the original beautiful melodies, chords, and words but turning it into a “song”, from 17 minutes to 7 minutes, bringing the lyrics up and front."

it's not the first time Bowness has worked with Erra. The pair released the art rock album Warm Winter as Memoires Of Machines back in 2011. The album was remixed and reissued as Memoires Of Machines in 2021,

The album features contributions from Robert Fripp, Peter Hammill, Julianne Regan (All About Eve), Jim Matheos (Fates Warning), Colin Edwin, Huxflux Nettermalm, Peter Chilvers, Aleksei Saks and members of Nosound and Tim Bowness’s live bands.

Nosound last released the live album This Night in 2021.

Pink Floyd release a Dolby Atmos mix of Animals through Warner Music on May 17.