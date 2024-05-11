Tim Bowness and Butterfly Mind to headline this year's Prog The Forest

Tim Bowness and Butterfly Mind will headline this year's Prog The Forest. The charity event, which raises money for the World Land Trust, will take place at The Fiddler's Elbow in Camden, North London, on December 1.

Joining Bowness on the bill are Soft Machine's Theo Travis (who also plays with Bowness in Butterfly Mind), UK post-rock trio Mountainscape, folk proggers Spriggan Mist, The Mighty Handful, rising prog star Leoni Jane Kennedy and of course Hats Of Gentlemen It's Adequate, who organise the event along with the London Prog Gugs Facebook group.

I can’t wait to play with Tim and Butterfly Mind for a good cause," says Matt Stevens, who plays guitar with Butterfly Mind. "Expect some improvisations you’ll never see again."

"We are absolutely delighted to be playing Prog The Forest with such a great line-up," adds Fay Brotherhood, lead singer of Spriggan Mist. "As an ecologist the World Land Trust's mission to protect nature from development and land use change whilst protecting the traditional rights of indigenous people is something very close to my heart."

"I’m delighted to be co-promoting the sixth annual Prog the Forest one-day festival," adds Chris Pakrins of London Prog Gigs. "Once again, we have a superb line-up of acts – possibly our best ever - all of whom are donating their services for free. In order to maximum fundraising while still making the event uniquely affordable, this year we have introduced additional ticket classes; please note that they do not come with any additional benefits, other than raising more money for the cause."

Tickets are on sale now, starting at £25. Doors open at 1.30pm.

Get tickets.

