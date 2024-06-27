Tim Bowness shares new video for the aptly titled When Summer Comes

Tim Bowness has shared a video for his latest single, When Summer Comes, a timely title considering the weather we've been experiencing in Tim's homeland ogf the UK this past week. You can watch the video in full below.

The new single is taken from Bowness's upcoming album, Powder Dry, which will be released on Kscope on August 16. Powder Dry is a truly solo affair, with Bowness alone handling all the writing performing and production for the album, which has been mixed in both stereo and Surround Sound, by Wilson's longtime No-Man collaborator Steven Wilson.

"There’s a yearning, nostalgic quality to the song, I think," says Bowness. It’s about someone trying to convince themself that meaningful change will come, while instinctively knowing they’ll end up making the same mistakes again. It’s a cinematic ballad with hints of personal favourites such as late '60s Scott Walker and Beehive-era David Sylvian. Inevitably, there’s some no-man (and a lot of me) in the mix as well."

"I’ve had the pleasure to work on most of Tim’s solo albums, and for me this is the best and most creative of them all, partly because this time it’s truly a 'solo' album, showcasing not only his unique vocals, but also his distinctive approach to production and performance," adds Steven Wilson. "It’s totally Tim!"

Powder Dry will be available as two coloured vinyl LP editions – pink and yellow – alongside a bonus CD edition with 5.1 surround sound DVD included. Standard black vinyl LP and standard CD editions will also be available. You can see Carl Glover's new artwork and the album tracklisting below.

Pre-order Powder Dry.