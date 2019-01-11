Tim Bowness launches lyric video for his new track I Go Deeper

Tim Bowness has shared a lyric video for his new track I Go Deeper.

It’s the first material taken from his upcoming album Flowers At The Scene, which will be released on March 1 via Inside Out Music/Sony.

Bowness says: “This was one of the last tracks written for the album. I co-wrote it last summer with Italian musician Stefano Panunzi for use in a film.

“The original is in the more romantic tradition of no-man – and Porcupine Tree at its most lush – but I heard something very different in the piece so set about accentuating the differences between the sections and completely changing the instrumentation.

“Colin Edwin and Tom Atherton make for a formidable rhythm section on this and the soaring guitar solo by Brian Hulse is also a highlight for me.”

The album is Bowness and Steven Wilson’s first joint production in more than a decade, with artists including Peter Hammill, Kevin Godley, Andy Partridge, David Longdon, Jim Matheos and Dylan Howe contributing.

Tim Bowness: Flowers At The Scene

1. I Go Deeper

2. The Train That Pulled Away

3. Rainmark

4. Not Married Anymore

5. Flowers At The Scene

6. It’s The World

7. Borderline

8. Ghostlike

9. The War On Me

10. Killing To Survive

11. What Lies Here