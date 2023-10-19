Tim Bowness and Butterfly Mind announce 2024 live dates

Prog singer songwriter Tim Bowness and his Butterfly Mind band have announced a short run of live dates in England for January 2024, as well as a December show with Sweet Billy Pilgrim.

Bowness released Butterfly Mind, his seventh solo album, in Augst last year and has subsequently been playing live dates with star-studded band that features Matt Stevens (Fierce & The Dead), John Jowitt (IQ, Frost), Andy Edwards (IQ, Frost, Robert Plant) and Rob Groucutt (Rain).

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with a lot great musicians in the past and I can honestly say that this is one of the best bands I’ve ever played live with," enthuses Bowness. "There’s a wonderful combination of energy and space, control and flexibility, blinding light and oppressive darkness in the music we’re performing. It’s serious fun, Happy Days in both the Samuel Beckett and the Fonz sense!”.

“I’m really enjoying playing with Tim and the rest of Butterfly Mind, it feels like a continuation of the No-Man 2012 band that I enjoyed a lot and also something completely different, each show feels like we’re reinventing the material while being respectful to this remarkable catalogue of songs” says guitarist Matt Stevens.

Bowness and Butterfly Mind will be performing a selection of both solo and No-Man material at 45 Live in Kidderminster on Saturday, January 20 and the iconic Hope & Anchor in London on Saturday, January 27. They will also appear with Sweet Billy Pilgrim on Thursday, December 21, at St Mary's Church in Guildford.

Get tickets.