Kino return with their first album since 2005

John Mitchell, Pete Trewavas and John Beck team up with Craig Blundell for Kino’s new album Radio Voltaire - the band’s first since 2005’s Picture

Pete Trewavas, Craig Blundell and John Mitchell
(Image: © Will Ireland)

Kino have announced that they’ll release their first album in 13 years on March 23.

Titled Radio Voltaire, it’ll launch via InsideOut Music and sees a reunion for It Bites and Frost* vocalist and guitarist John Mitchell, Marillion bassist Pete Trewavas and It Bites’ keyboardist John Beck. They’ll be joined by Frost* drummer Craig Blundell.

It’ll be the band’s first material since 2005’s Picture, which was reissued on vinyl for the first time in November last year.

Mitchell says: “We actually began the writing process in late August. Pete had a few tunes and so did I, and we went from there.”

Beck has recorded the album as a guest musician, with Mitchell adding: “His keyboard playing is splattered throughout the album, and I’ve also done the odd keyboard part myself.”

Chris Maitland played drums on Kino’s 2005 debut – and he’s been replaced by Blundell in the lineup. “This time around Craig was the obvious choice to be the drummer, as far as I was concerned,” says Mitchell. “I have worked with him so much that there was nobody else in the frame.”

As for the inspiration behind Radio Voltaire, Mitchell reports: “The title sounds very cool and obviously there’s a connection with the band Cabaret Voltaire. But Voltaire himself – the 18th century French philosopher – had a fascination with death, which appealed to me.

“He also stood for freedom of speech and freedom of religion. On top of that, I love the idea of a radio station that would reflect his views on life and cut through the bullshit which seems to be all over politics.

Now, that is the type of radio station I think would reflect what a lot of us want to hear.”

Radio Voltaire will be released on limited edition CD Digipak with bonus tracks, gatefold 180g double vinyl/CD and via digital platforms.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Kino Radio Voltaire tracklist

  1. Radio Voltaire
  2. The Dead Club
  3. Idlewild
  4. I Don’t Know Why
  5. I Won’t Break So Easily Any More
  6. Temple Tudor
  7. Out of Time
  8. Warmth Of The Sun
  9. Grey Shapes On Concrete Fields
  10. Keep The Faith
  11. The Silent Fighter Pilot

Bonus Tracks

  1. Temple Tudor (Piano Mix)
  2. The Dead Club (Berlin Headquarter Mix)
  3. Keep The Faith (Orchestral Mix)
  4. The Kino Funfair
