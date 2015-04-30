Thy Art Is Murder get intimate with 2 tiny shows

Thy Art Is Murder have confirmed two intimate shows for August.

They’ll play Manchester’s Sound Control on August 11 and London’s Barfly on August 12, with tickets on sale at 9am on May 2 (Saturday).

The shows will be their first in the UK following the launch of third album_ Holy War_, which arrives via Nuclear Blast on June 26.

TAIM say: “Don’t wait about – tickets are expected to sell fast.”

Guitarist Andy Marsh recently said: “We created Holy War free of expectation and public pressure. What we came up with was a reaction to things going on around the world that crawl under our skin and make us feel sick to be alive.”

The band play three UK shows next month along with sets at the three Slam Dunk festivals:

May 20: Reading Sub 89

May 21: Bristol Marble Factory

May 22: Glasgow Garage

May 23: Slam Dunk Leeds

May 24: Slam Dunk Hatfield

May 25: Slam Dunk Wolverhampton