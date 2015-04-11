Thy Art Is Murder detail Holy War

Thy Art Is Murder have released further details on their upcoming album Holy War.

Last month the band announced the follow-up to 2012’s Hate had been recorded in secret with producer Will Putney.

Guitarist Andy Marsh revealed the 11-track album would be “darker, faster and more technical” from their previous releases, adding: “We created Holy War free of expectation and public pressure. What we came up with was a reaction to things going on around the world that crawl under our skin and make us feel sick to be alive.”

Holy War will be released in Europe and Australia on June 26, the UK on June 29 and in North America on June 30 via Nuclear Blast on a variety of formats, including coloured vinyl. The CD and vinyl editions come with bonus track Vengeance.

The band are lined up to play this year’s Slam Dunk festival on May 23-25 and will tour Europe with Emmure, taking in two UK dates at Glasgow’s Garage on May 26 and London’s Electric Ballroom on May 27.

Tracklist