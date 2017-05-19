Thy Art Is Murder announce UK tour

Thy Art Is Murder have announced a UK tour for later this year.

They’ll play seven Dear Desolation dates across the country, with the October shows coming after frontman CJ McMahon rejoined the Australian outfit earlier this year.

Thy Art Is Murder have just finished recording their as-yet-untitled fourth album, which is expected to be released in late summer to coincide with the tour dates.

Guitarist Andrew Marsh says: “We are super stoked to return to Europe – and this time with more UK dates than we have played in a very long time. For too long we have neglected the UK and we are going to make up for it in style.

“Joining us on our album headlining tour will be our great friends and ridiculously heavy bands, After The Burial, Oceano, and Australian blackened hardcore juggernauts Justice For The Damned.

“We can’t wait to bring our new record to the road, and this will mark the very first leg of the Dear Desolation world tour.”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Monday (May 22) while further album details will be revealed in due course. Find the tour dates below.

Oct 03: Cardiff University

Oct 04: Leeds Key Club

Oct 05: Glasgow Garage

Oct 06: Manchester Club Academy

Oct 07: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Oct 08: London The Electric Ballroom

Oct 09: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Thy Art Is Murder reunite with CJ McMahon