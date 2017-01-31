Thy Art Is Murder reunite with CJ McMahon

Thy Art Is Murder have reunited with estranged frontman CJ McMahon.

He quit in December 2015 after six years with the Australian outfit, citing financial and emotional pressures for his decision.

But at the band’s recent show at the Unify Festival, Australia, McMahon surprised the crowd by appearing onstage. Watch footage of their performance of Holy War below.

To mark his return, the band have also issued a brand new single titled No Absolution, which is available to purchase via iTunes.

McMahon says: “I was a drug addict, I was a broke musician, and I had some fucking issues. I got married, I did some fucking soul searching, and now I’m back to take over the world with my fucking brothers.”

Thy Art Is Murder will continue with their tour dates across Australia and New Zealand in March in support of their third album Holy War, which launched in 2015 via Nuclear Blast.

Mar 09: Auckland Power Station, New Zealand

Mar 11: Brisbane Tivoli, Australia

Mar 12: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 14: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 15: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 17: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

Thy Art Is Murder and the story behind the Depression Sessions EP