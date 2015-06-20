Thunder issue Black Water video

Thunder have released a video for their latest single Black Water.

The track is taken from the album Wonder Days, released earlier this year. The follow-up to 2008’s Bang debuted at no.9 in the UK chart in February.

In the clip for Black Water, the band are seen in the studio and onstage.

Thunder had to cancel a gig in Paris this week after frontman Danny Bowes was struck down with a viral infection. They say: “We’re told Paris will be re-scheduled, later in the year. Once again apologies to those who bought tickets for that show.”

Last weekend they played the Encore stage at Download.

They’ll play a number of European shows this summer, including a support slot for ZZ Top at Wembley, London:

Jun 20: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Jun 21: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Jun 24: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Jul 11: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Jul 12: Bospop Festival, Netherlands

Aug 06: Prattein Kraftwerkstrasse 7, Czech Republic

Aug 07: Brienzersee Rock Festival, Czech Republic