Threshold forced to change live London location

Threshold have been forced to move the location of their upcoming show in London.

The band had been due to play at the city’s Islington Assembly Hall on October 21, but, due to “unforeseen circumstances” Threshold have now moved the show to The Dome, Tufnell Park. The performance will take place on the original date.

They'll will perform their latest album Legends Of The Shires in its entirety at the London show.

The follow-up to 2014’s For The Journey saw the return of frontman Glynn Morgan, who last sang with the band in 1996. He replaced Damian Wilson in the lineup last year.

Speaking about their latest album, Guitarist Karl Groom said: “It represents a huge achievement for the band and one of the most creative periods we have ever experienced.

“I hope it connects with those listening and has a lasting impression.”

Morgan and Groom are joined in the lineup by bassist Steve Anderson, keyboardist Richard West and drummer Johanne James.