Three Trapped Tigers unveil Engrams video

Three Trapped Tigers have released a video for their track Engrams.

The song is taken from their second album, Silent Earthlings, due out on April 1.

Keyboardist Tom Rogerson says: “This is the lushest, most melodic track on the album. It’s probably the most glorious and ambient intro we’ve ever had, especially considering the peaks it reaches later on.

“It’s the first track we learned to play live, and has been a bit of a set highlight for about 18 months. It’s one of maybe four tracks on the record that sounds like a level of Mario Kart.”

The band are set to play the ArctTanGent festival in Bristol on the weekend of August 18-20. Tickets are on sale now via the festival website.

Apr 17: Glasgow Hug And Pint, UK

Apr 18: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Apr 19: York Fibbers, UK

Apr 20: Liverpool Buyers Club, UK

Apr 21: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Apr 22: Nottingham Bodega, UK

Apr 23: Birmingham Rainbow, UK

Apr 25: Reading Purple West, UK

Apr 26: Guildford Boilerroom, UK

Apr 28: London Scala, UK

Apr 30: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK

May 01: Leicester Handmade Festival, UK

May 02: Bristol Lantern, UK

May 03: Brighton Haunt, UK

May 09: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

May 10: Cambridge Portland Arms, UK

Jun 07: Milan Live Club, Italy

Jun 14: Koln Palladium, Germany

Jun 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Aug 18-20: Bristol Arctangent Festival at Fernhill Farm, UK