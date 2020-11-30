This coffee machine deal could be Cyber Monday's most essential purchase

This Cyber Monday, perhaps the best kitchen appliance deal to look out for is a coffee machine. There are discounts on basic machines for coffee grounds or pods, and big savings on gizmos that'll make you feel like the baristas you miss so much now you're working from home.
In fact, now that working-from-home has become so commonplace, we think this little coffee maker from Bosch could be THE essential Cyber Monday purchase: quick and easy caffeine breaks at your fingertips for less than £30. C'mon: How many lattes would you have gotten for that?
Tassimo by Bosch Style coffee machine: £89.99 £29 at Currys
A great value pod machine that's ideal for small kitchens, the Tassimo takes TDiscs, available in all supermarkets, and come in 70 different flavours/drinks, from coffee (including lattes, Americanos, cappucinos and flat whites) to hot chocolate. It's easy to clean and is currently 68% off in this amazing deal.
View Deal
