Prime Day is over but I've picked out the best deals that are still alive and kicking

Prime Day came to an end at midnight last night after two jam-packed days of awesome deals on headphones, turntables, Bluetooth speakers, vinyl box sets, booze and a whole lot more.

While many of the big bargains disappeared when the Prime Day door slammed shut, there are still a bunch of great deals hanging around - and I've picked out some highlights. Bear in mind that these offers could come to an end at any time, so if you see something you've been after at a knockdown price, dive in and grab it before it's too late.

And don't forget we have more last-minute bargains in our Prime Day music deals page.

Last-minute US deals

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): Were $249 , now $199.99

A great option is this nice price drop on the 2nd generation AirPods at Amazon. Just because they’re a bit older doesn’t mean you won’t get a tip-top audio delivery. Siri voice commands work a treat, they’re easy to pair with your iPhone and you’ll get 24-hours of music with the charging case it tow.

Guns N’ Roses: Use Your Illusion: $499 , now $357.72

Guns N’ Roses celebrate Use Your Illusion 1 and 2 with this massive box set. It features a total of 97 tracks and both albums have been remastered and as if all that wasn’t enough, there’s live cuts along with a Live In New York Blu-ray, 100-page book, litho prints and more. Save more than $140 - not at Amazon, but at Walmart.

Queen: Studio Collection: Was $749.99 , now $711.48

You can make a nice Prime Day saving on the Queen Complete Studio Collection box set. It features all 15 of Queen’s spread across 18 discs, with all the records presented on 180g coloured vinyl. The package comes with a 108-page hardback book, complete with hand-written lyrics, info on tracks and photographs.

JBL Flip 5: Was $129.95 , now $89.95

Looking for a portable speaker to get the summer parties in full swing? Then this offer on the JBL Flip 5 is worth a closer look. Waterproof with great battery life, it also delivers quality audio – and Amazon have it on sale right now.

Marshall Woburn II: Was $549.99 , now $369.99

The Marshall Woburn II features high in our guide to the loudest Bluetooth speakers - and at this price is highly recommended. It packs a mean audio punch with lossless audio over 30ft, while the Marshall app lets you tweak your music on the fly. Big, bold and beautiful - the Marshall Woburn II is one serious speaker. Read our full Marshall Woburn II review.

1 BY ONE Bluetooth turntable: $199.99 , $169.97

1By One may not be a household name in the home audio world, but this belt-driven Bluetooth turntable delivers fantastic value for money with this chunky pre-Prime Day 15% discount. You'll get a tough diamond-tipped stylus for clarity and richness, while Bluetooth connectivity means you can hook it up with compatible speakers or headphones. For more Bluetooth turntable options check out our dedicated buyer's guide.

Queen Monopoly: Was $44.95 , now $35.98

There’s a 20% saving on Queen Monopoly this Prime Day at Amazon. The player pieces are taken from famous Queen tracks and artwork, while you can steer the band around world-famous venues, pick up some of their best-loved singles and trade your way to stardom.

Last-minute UK deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: Were £350 , now £199

There’s a big saving over at Amazon on the awesome Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones. These remain one of the best headphones you can buy. They sound brilliant, the fold unlike the 1000XM5 and there’s a 30 hour battery life.

Apple AirPods Max: Were £549 , now £499

You can save £50 on the premium Apple AirPods Max this Prime Day. Like all Apple headphones, these really come into their own when combined with Apple Music. We found the audio to be “rich and rounded” when listening to rock and metal - and while the Apple AirPods Max are heavier than some headphones, they remain comfortable to wear during long stretches.

Sony WF-1000XM4: Were £250 , now £181.88

Prime Day might be over, but there's still a cracking saving on the awesome Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds - and after using them daily for more than a year, I highly recommend these. Sound is rich and detailed, while noise cancelling is really good too - especially for an in-ear.

Rush: Signals 40th anniversary: £229.99 , £213.87

Here’s a must have for all Rush fans - the super deluxe edition celebrating the 40th anniversary of Rush’s Signals album. It’s packed with goodies, including a remaster of the 1982 album on 180g vinyl, while a Blu-ray contains Dolby Atmos & 5.1 surround mixes. You’ll also find four 7-inch singles, litho prints, a double-sided poster, hardcover book and more.

Guns N’ Roses Appetite For Destruction £57.45 , £51.35

There’s an 11% Prime Day saving on the 180g import vinyl pressing of GNR’s iconic debut album Appetite For Destruction. The package features hi-res audio remaster of the record over 2LPs. It comes in a foil art slipcase and you’ll also get a logo hologram and a download card.

Sony SRS-XG300: Was £259 , now £199

Here’s a top Prime Day deal on the portable Sony SRS-XG300 Bluetooth speaker. Your music will sound spectacular on the move thanks to its Mega Bass option and you’ll get 25 hours of thumping music from a single charge. It also carries a IP67 rating meaning it’s waterproof and dustproof while it also has multi-coloured lighting for some club-like magic.

Technics SL-100C turntable: Was £949.99 , now £801.69

Japanese brand Technics know what they’re doing when it comes to record players. The SL-100C features all the core features of the classic SL-1500C, but is presented in a more streamlined, affordable package. Features include an AT-VM95C Cartridge, Auto Lifter and 3 Speed functionality. With a 16% discount for a classic brand, you can't go wrong.

ION Audio Premier LP: Was £129.99 ,now £199.99

The ION Audio Premier has Bluetooth capabilities and includes built-in speakers that are neatly integrated. Despite Prime Day coming to an end, you can still pick this up for a little less than normal.