Therapy? premiere video for new single Kakistocracy

Therapy? have premiered their video for new single Kakistocracy exclusively with Louder.

The song features on the band’s latest album Cleave, which launched in September last year via Marshall Records, with the new video captured at the band’s show at London’s O2 Academy Islington last year by filmmaker Callum Jupp.

Therapy? vocalist and guitarist Andy Cairns says: “Michael actually sent me this riff. It was mid-paced, with a heavy groove, a bit like Helmet.

“We’ve had a song idea kicking around for a while based around the line, ‘It’s okay not to be okay’ and when we got this riff it was such a great head-nodder that it reminded us of something like Unbeliever from Troublegum, with that same kind of chunky riff.”

Cairns adds: “Lyrically, it’s about division again – the division between the haves and the have-nots. There’s an awful lot of anger and frustration out there right now, and you look at this wealthy country and how it treats people, and so this song is kinda saying, ‘You’ve got a right to be pissed off.’

“People in our country don’t kick off against injustice enough.”

Therapy? are currently on tour across Europe and will play in the Netherlands later tonight.