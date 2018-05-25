Therapy? tackle “new age” of anxiety on single Callow

Therapy? have released a stream of their new single titled Callow.

The track has been launched to coincide with the news that they’ve signed a new deal with Marshall Records, with vocalist and guitarist Andy Cairns explaining the meaning behind the song.

He says: "After the death of Lil Peep and the media spotlight on Xanax addiction, the band thought back to an old Stephen Fry quote relating to his demon-battling days of manic depression and his dislike of anti depressants and their numbing effect.

“‘If you take away my demons, you’ll take my angels too.’

"Does this anxious new age require self administered oblivion? Have we reached a point where we need to zone out from the constant, warring and divisive noise around us?

“The sweetest of melodies over a panic stricken tempo and a refusal to kowtow. This is Therapy? in 2018.”

A music video for the single is expected to be released in the coming weeks, along with details on what will be the Northern Irish outfit’s 15th studio album.

Therapy? have several shows planned over the summer. Find a full list of dates below.

Therapy? 2018 European tour dates

May 26: Bearded Theory Festival, UK

Jun 02: Hulst Vestrock Festival, Netherlands

Jun 07: Aachen Musikbunker, Germany

Jun 08: Dusseldorf Haus Der Jugend, Germany

Jun 09: Weinheim Cafe Central, Germany

Jun 10: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany

Jun 15: Kieler Radio Bob Rockcamp Festival, UK

Jun 23: Genk Onstage Festival, Belgium

Jun 29-30: Maidstone Ramblin' Man Festival, UK

Jul 06: London Nell's Jazz & Blues, UK

Jul 07: Liverpool Feis Festival, UK

Jul 08: Gloucestershire Amplified Festival, UK