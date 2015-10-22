Therapy? post video for single, Deathstimate

Therapy? will release Deathstimate as a single on October 30 – and you can watch the video right now on TeamRock.com.

The release – taken from their latest album *Disquiet *– precedes the trio’s three-date tour of the British Isles in December, where they’ll perform their 1995 album Infernal Love in its entirety.

Infernal Love was released in June 1995 and propelled the band into the UK top 10, with the singles Diane, Stories and Loose.

The band kick off their European tour on November 12. For full details, visit their website.