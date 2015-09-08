Travis’ Double Talk in UK tour

Theo Travis will take his Double Talk band on the road for a run of shows starting later this month.
He’s joined by guitarist Mike Outram, organist Pete Whittaker and drummer Nic France for performances based on their Transgression album, which was mixed by Steven Wilson and released in July.
Travis said at the time: “I think it’s both personal and of broad appeal – at least if you’re into melody and powerful bluesy electric jazz with a strong 1970s influence.
“It’s very much a live band. The album was recorded by us all playing together watching each other intently. I think that immediacy and excitement comes across.”
Trangression is available now. Tour tickets are on sale via venues.
Tour dates
Sep 26: London St Giles Church Crypt
Oct 04: Rochester Eagle Tavern
Oct 21: Charlestown Bosun’s
Oct 22: Nottingham Bonnington Theatre
Oct 23: Luton Bear
Nov 01: Croydon Oval
Nov 05: Poole Sound Cellar
Nov 12: New Brighton International Guitar Festival
Nov 17: St Ives Western Hotel
Nov 18: Bristol Fringe Jazz
Jan 30: London Arts Depot