Travis’ Double Talk in UK tour

Theo Travis will take his Double Talk band on the road for a run of shows starting later this month.

He’s joined by guitarist Mike Outram, organist Pete Whittaker and drummer Nic France for performances based on their Transgression album, which was mixed by Steven Wilson and released in July.

Travis said at the time: “I think it’s both personal and of broad appeal – at least if you’re into melody and powerful bluesy electric jazz with a strong 1970s influence.

“It’s very much a live band. The album was recorded by us all playing together watching each other intently. I think that immediacy and excitement comes across.”

Trangression is available now. Tour tickets are on sale via venues.

Sep 26: London St Giles Church Crypt

Oct 04: Rochester Eagle Tavern

Oct 21: Charlestown Bosun’s

Oct 22: Nottingham Bonnington Theatre

Oct 23: Luton Bear

Nov 01: Croydon Oval

Nov 05: Poole Sound Cellar

Nov 12: New Brighton International Guitar Festival

Nov 17: St Ives Western Hotel

Nov 18: Bristol Fringe Jazz

Jan 30: London Arts Depot

