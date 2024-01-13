Theo Travis announces January live dates with Double Talk

Theo Travis has announced a short run of live dates at the end of January for his prog jazz band Double Talk.

The quartet, Theo Travis (sax and flute), Mike Outram (guitar), Pete Whittaker (Fender Rhodes and organ) and Nic France (drums), will play Poole, London and Bristol.

"We will be playing tracks from the two Double Talk as well as older tracks from my catalogue plus some new music and arrangements of pieces by Van der Graaf Generator and Floating Points," says Travis. "Two of the musisicans, Mike Outram and Nic France, were also featured with me on the Steven Wilson albums Grace For Drowning and Insurgentes. Nic also features on the David Gilmour Live at the Royal Festival Hall DVD."

Theo Travis' Double Talk January live dates:

Jan 18: Poole Soundcellar @ The Grasshopper

Jan 25: London The Depot

Jan 31: Bristol Music Club

Tickets are available from the venues. A livestream ticket for the gigs is also available from here.