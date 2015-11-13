The Zombies release Moving On video

The Zombies have released a video for their track Moving On.
It features on their sixth and latest album Still Got That Hunger, out now via The End Records/ADA.
The promo was filmed at their show in New York City in October – and keyboardist Rod Argent says he’s had the idea for the track in his head for 38 years.
He tells Guitar World: “I actually started this song in 1977 when I wrote one couplet upon hearing of Elvis’ death. For some reason it has stayed in my mind all these years – although it’s no longer about Elvis.
“When I was writing material for this record, for some reason I couldn’t get that couplet out of my mind. And I developed the whole song lyrically and musically.”
The band head out on European tour later this month, a run that’ll see them play 10 UK shows.
The Zombies 2016 tour dates
Nov 20: Barcelona Sala Bikini, Spain
Nov 21: Madrid Sala Arena, Spain
Nov 22: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia, Spain
Nov 24: Marseille Espace Julien, France
Nov 25: Vaulx En Velin Centre Culturel Charlie Chaplin, France
Nov 26: Amneville Seven Casino, France
Nov 27: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Nov 28: Guyancourt La Batterie, France
Dec 01: Brighton The Haunt, UK
Dec 02: Cardiff The Globe, UK
Dec 03: Bristol The Fleece, UK
Dec 04: Birmingham The Institute, UK
Dec 05: Norwich Open, UK
Dec 07: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Dec 08: Glasgow Oran Mor, UK
Dec 09: Manchester Club Academy, UK
Dec 10: Liverpool Arts Club