The Who to perform Tommy in full on 2017 UK tour

The Who in concert earlier this year

The Who have confirmed they will play 1969 album Tommy in full on their 2017 UK tour.

After postponing five UK dates this year, The Who rescheduled them for April and have now revealed they’ll perform Tommy live in its entirety for the first time since 1989.

They say: “The Who are incredibly excited about performing Tommy and more in April 2017! Marking the first time that the band will play Tommy in full since 1989, it will be a truly unforgettable tour.”

The Tommy element of the shows will include a new video segment produced specially for these gigs.

Tickets for the UK shows are available now via AXS.

As well as Tommy, Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey’s band will play a set of their greatest hits and some lesser known tracks.

The Tommy & More dates follow two shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 30 and April 1, at which they will also play Tommy in full.

Frontman Daltrey recently said he felt rock had “reached a dead end.”

He said: “The sadness for me is that rock has reached a dead end. The only people saying things that matter are the rappers and most pop is meaningless and forgettable.

“You watch these people and you can’t remember a bloody thing.”

The Who 2017 Tommy & More tour

Apr 03: Liverpool Echo Arena

Apr 05: Manchester Arena

Apr 07: Glasgow Hydro

Apr 10: Sheffield Arena

Apr 12: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

