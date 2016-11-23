Glenn Hughes announces 2017 European tour

Glenn Hughes has announced a 23-date European tour for early 2017.

The shows replace the dates that fell by the wayside when Hughes recently pulled the plug on his entire European tour. The former Deep Purple man blamed the cancellations on support band Living Colour’s decision to pull out and instead support Alter Bridge.

Now Hughes will play 10 UK dates in January, followed by 13 gigs on the continent. Stone Broken will support on all dates.

Hughes says: “I am happy to announce my UK and European tour. My team have been hard at work to make this happen, so my band and I can perform on this tour to promote my new album Resonate. All love and see you down the front.”

Tickets for the UK shows will be available from MyTicket at 10am on November 25 (Friday). Tickets for the European dates are available from Hughes’ website.

Glenn Hughes European tour 2017

Jan 20: Newcastle The Riverside, UK

Jan 21: London Islington Assembly, UK

Jan 23: Bilston The Robin 2, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow Garage, UK

Jan 26: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Jan 27: Manchester O2 Academy, UK

Jan 29: Reading Sub 89, UK

Jan 30: Cambridge The Junction, UK

Feb 01: Leeds The Church, UK

Feb 02: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Feb 04: Vaureal Le Forum, France

Feb 05: Zoeetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Feb 07: Odense Posten, Denmark

Feb 08: Helsingborg Toldkammeret, Sweden

Feb 10: Drammen Union Scene, Norway

Feb 11: Orebro Frimis Salonger, Sweden

Feb 13: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Feb 14: Spa Piestany House Of Art, Slovakia

Feb 16: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Feb 17: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Feb 19: Milan Serraglio, Italy

Feb 20: Dornbirn Conrad Somm, Austria

Feb 22: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Feb 23: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

