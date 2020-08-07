The Who Join Together for six-weeks of archive performances

The Who have announced a free online series titled Join Together @ Home, which will highlight some of the band’s favourite live performances.

It’ll start tomorrow (August 8) at 6pm BST on the band’s YouTube channel with five live tracks from The Who’s 1982 Shea Stadium show in New York and will be introduced by Roger Daltrey.

Join Together @ Home will then run for a further five weeks every Saturday at the same time thanks to a partnership with the band and Eagle Rock Entertainment, with each stream also including rare footage and mini-videos and will culminate with a previously unreleased show by The Who.

Fans tuning in to watch the free entertainment are encouraged to donate to Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America through the Join Together website.

Daltrey says: “It’s a chance to see some really rare clips from some live gigs – some of which have never been seen before.”

A statement adds: “As you have faced the inconvenience of isolation these past months, please think of the many teenage cancer patients who are in the fight of their lives.

“Follow your local guidelines, stay safe, relax and watch The Who – and do one of the most important things you can do today, donate to help teens facing cancer.”

The Who released their latest studio album titled Who in 2019.