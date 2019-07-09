Watch The Who perform new song Hero Ground Zero live in London

Last weekend, The Who played an epic set at London’s Wembley Stadium.

While the performance was crammed with fan favourites including Who Are You, Substitute, The Seeker, Behind Blue Eyes and Won’t Get Fooled Again, the band also debuted a brand new song in the shape of Hero Ground Zero.

Video footage of the performance has now appeared on YouTube and can be watched below.

Hero Ground Zero is expected to feature on The Who’s as-yet-untitled new studio album, which is expected to be released later this year – and their first since 2006’s Endless Wire.

Speaking with Rolling Stone earlier this year, guitarist Pete Townshend described the new music as “dark ballads, heavy rock stuff, experimental electronica, sampled stuff and cliched Who-ish tunes that began with a guitar that goes yanga-dang.”

Find The Who’s full setlist from Wembley Stadium below, which also featured another new song, Guantanamo, while Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder also joined the band for Quadrophenia track The Punk And The Godfather.

The Who: Wembley Stadium, London, July 6, 2019

1. Overture

2. 1921

3. Amazing Journey

4. Sparks

5. Pinball Wizard

6. We’re Not Gonna Take It

7. Who Are You

8. Eminence Front

9. Imagine A Man

10. Hero Ground Zero

11. Join Together

12. Substitute

13. The Seeker

14. Won’t Get Fooled Again

15. Behind Blue Eyes

16. Guantanamo

17. The Real Me

18. I’m One

19. The Punk And The Godfather

20. 5.15

21: Drowned

22. The Rock

23. Love, Reign O’er Me

24. Baba O’Riley