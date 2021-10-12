The Watch announce eight UK live shows for November

Italian prog rockers The Watch have announced they will play a run of eight live dates in the UK this November as part of their Genesis: A Prog Journey 1970-76 show, which will feature the band performing material from the first seven genesis album, up to and including 1976's A Trick of The Tail.

The band will be joined on the live dates by guest John Hackett, with whom the band recoded a cover of Genesis's Can-Utlity And The Coastliners during lockdown.

"This is not just a cold reproduction or imitation but the real vibe of a Genesis show, performed with the same energy of those early days," the band say. "No other group manages to capture the adventurousness and electricity of Genesis in their pioneering days with quite such raw emotion. The dramatic Gabriel-esque vocals of Simone Rossetti and the all-round instrumental excellence of the band ensure a special tour not to be missed."

The Watch will play:

Nov 5: Kinross Backstage at the Green

Nov 6: Cardiff Acapela (FEW TICKETS LEFT)

Nov 7: Manchester Band on the Wall

Nov 10: Uckfield Trading Boundaries

Nov 11: Uckfield Trading Boundaries (SOLD OUT)

Nov 12: Derby The Flowerpot

Nov 13: Brixham Brixham Theatre

Nov 14: Leicester The Musician

Tickets available from venus.