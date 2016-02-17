The Virginmarys stream Motherless Land

The Virginmarys have made their track Motherless Land available to stream.

It’s lifted from their upcoming album Divides, due out on May 6. The record is the follow-up to their 2013 debut King Of Conflict.

The band say: “Motherless Land is a song about escape and it’s full of questions about what we’re collectively doing in 2016. It’s about striving for peace, love and truth.

”Divides is the best work we have done and we can’t wait for you guys to hear it. We can’t thank you enough for your love, support and patience and we’re really looking forward to us all being united at the gigs.

“We have the best fans in the world.”

The Virginmarys released two music video formats for song Into Dust in December, also taken from the upcoming release. Video footage from the Divides artwork photoshoot can be viewed below. Further album details will be revealed in due course.

The band are set to support Shinedown on their US tour next month.

SHINEDOWN AND THE VIRGINMARYS US TOUR 2016

Mar 01: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Mar 02: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

Mar 04: Reno Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, WA

Mar 05: Santa Rosa Wells Fargo Center for the Arts, CA

Mar 06: Redding Civic Auditorium, CA

Mar 08: Modesto Center Plaza, CA

Mar 09: Los Angeles Mayan Theatre, CA

Mar 12: Mescalero Inn of the Mountain Gods Casino, NM

Mar 13: Colorado Springs City Auditorium, CO

Mar 14: Casper Events Center, WY

Mar 16: Fargo Civic Center, ND

Mar 18: Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino, SD