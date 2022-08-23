The Vans x Stranger Things footwear and fashion range has the retro vibe we've all been waiting for

Stranger Things is one of the hottest TV series on Netflix (opens in new tab)right now, so why wouldn't you want to sport some clobber that pays homage to the hit sci-fi horror show?

The chance to do exactly that has now arrived thanks to a new collection from Vans. To celebrate the release of Stranger Things season 4 – both volumes of which are now available on the popular TV and film streaming service worldwide – the US action-sports brand has launched a range of footwear, apparel and accessories inspired by the retro series.

The new Vans x Stranger Things collection takes some classic styles from the 1980s, and jazzes them up with graphics from the show. The footwear features a range of designs – from slip-on shoes to hi-tops – that can be customised with a choice of Stranger Things wording and patterns, and even different materials. Mind you, the designs are pretty rad as they are – one of our favourites is a Sk8-Hi reissue featuring a reflective Demogorgon screen print and a crystal outsole that looks like it's been gnashed by the creature’s fangs.

Equally cool is the range of Stranger Things apparel and accessories, which includes a black over-dye denim jacket emblazoned with the Hellfire Club logo, and a woven camp shirt and short set that you can easily imagine Will Byers rocking on the beach. Like, totally awesome! The entire Vans x Stranger Things range comes in a wide range of sizes, with some styles even available for kids and toddlers.

Reuniting all your favourite characters from the previous three series, Stranger Things season 4 has received glowing reviews from critics, as well as landing a whole bunch of award nominations.

Metal Hammer's Rich Hobson said: "By this point, Stranger Things has evolved into a pop culture phenomenon in its own right. But unlike other series that failed to stick the landing where their conclusions were concerned (Lost, Game Of Thrones anyone?), Stranger Things seems to be tying off its loose ends so that the final season can be as epic as the show deserves, continuing to raise the bar for TV excellence."

With a fifth season already in the pipeline, cladding yourself in Vans' new gear seems like a surefire way to earn kudos with the cool kids. So, don't be a wastoid – turn your wardrobe Upside Down!

The Vans x Stranger Things collection lands on August 26 through the official Vans website (opens in new tab).