The UK's richest artists and musicians in 2019 are revealed

The Sunday Times has published its annual list, showing who the richest people in UK music are.

While Andrew Lloyd-Webber tops the list with £820 million, the top 40 is filled with names from the world of rock.

Paul McCartney is at no.2 with his wealth locked in at £750m, a decrease of £70m from last year's total.

Other names in the top 10 include U2 (£583m), Elton John (£320m), Mick Jagger (£275m), Keith Richards (£260m), Ringo Starr (£240m) and Sting (£200m).

Other names from the rock world making an impact in the top 40 also include Rod Stewart, Roger Waters, Eric Clapton, Charlie Watts, Ozzy Osbourne, Phil Collins, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Ronnie Wood, Pete Townshend and Mark Knopfler.

Also of interest are the members of Queen, with Brian May at no.17 with £160m, while Roger Taylor is in joint 19th place with £155m.

The band’s former bassist John Deacon – who is not part of the current lineup with Adam Lambert, and who wasn’t involved with the Bohemian Rhapsody biopic – is also in the list, sharing the 24th spot with Phil Collins with £125m.

All three have seen their fortunes grow by £25m from the 2018 figures.

Meanwhile, Freddie Mercury’s lifelong companion Mary Austin has entered the top 40 for the first time at no. 35 with £89m.

Find a full list of this year’s names and figures below.

The Sunday Times UK’s Richest Artists & Musicians 2019

1. Andrew Lloyd-Webber: £820m (Up £80m from 2018)

2. Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell: £750m (Down £70m)

3. U2: £583m (Up £14m)

4. Sir Elton John: £320m (Up £20m)

5. Mick Jagger: £275m (Up £15m)

6. Keith Richards: £260m (Up £15m)

7. Olivia and Dhani Harrison: £250m (Up £20m)

8. Ringo Starr: £240m (Up £20m)

9. Michael Flatley: £204m (Up £2m)

10. Sting : £200m (Up £10m)

11= Rod Stewart: £190m (Up £10m)

11= Roger Waters: £190m (Up £15m)

13= Eric Clapton: £175m (No change)

13= Robbie Williams: £175m (Up £10m)

15= Calvin Harris: £165m (Up £25m)

15= Tom Jones: £165m (Up £2m)

17= Brian May: £160m (Up £25m)

17= Ed Sheeran: £160m (Up £80m)

19= Roger Taylor: £155m (Up £25m)

19= Charlie Watts: £155m (Up £15m)

21. Sir Tim Rice: £153m (Up £1m)

22= Adele: £150m (Up £10m)

22= Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne: £150m (Up £5m)

24= Phil Collins: £130m (Up £10m)

24= John Deacon: £130m (Up £25m)

26. Jimmy Page: £125m (No change)

27. David Gilmour: £116m (Up £1m)

28= Enya: £105m (Up £1m)

28= Nick Mason: £105m (Up £13m)

28= Robert Plant: £105m (No change)

31. Chris Martin: £102m (Up £8m)

32= Guy Berryman: £90m (Up £8m)

32= Jonny Buckland: £90m (Up £8m)

32= Will Champion: £90m (Up £8m)

35. Mary Austin: £89m (New)

36. Ronnie Wood: £85m (Up £10m)

37. Pete Townshend and Rachel Fuller: £83m (Up £1m)

38. Gary Barlow: £81m (Up £1m)

39= Barry Gibb: £75m (No change)

39= Mark Knopfler: £75m (No change)